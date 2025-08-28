クォートセクション
通貨 / NTAP
株に戻る

NTAP: NetApp Inc

126.36 USD 2.44 (1.97%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NTAPの今日の為替レートは、1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.87の安値と126.54の高値で取引されました。

NetApp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NTAP News

1日のレンジ
123.87 126.54
1年のレンジ
71.84 135.45
以前の終値
123.92
始値
123.87
買値
126.36
買値
126.66
安値
123.87
高値
126.54
出来高
4.244 K
1日の変化
1.97%
1ヶ月の変化
13.93%
6ヶ月の変化
43.23%
1年の変化
2.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K