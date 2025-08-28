通貨 / NTAP
NTAP: NetApp Inc
126.36 USD 2.44 (1.97%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NTAPの今日の為替レートは、1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.87の安値と126.54の高値で取引されました。
NetApp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
123.87 126.54
1年のレンジ
71.84 135.45
- 以前の終値
- 123.92
- 始値
- 123.87
- 買値
- 126.36
- 買値
- 126.66
- 安値
- 123.87
- 高値
- 126.54
- 出来高
- 4.244 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.23%
- 1年の変化
- 2.24%
