NOBL: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

103.06 USD 0.43 (0.42%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NOBL fiyatı bugün 0.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 102.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 103.09 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is NOBL stock price today?

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 103.06 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 102.63, and trading volume reached 1004. The live price chart of NOBL shows these updates.

Does ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 103.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.55% and USD. View the chart live to track NOBL movements.

How to buy NOBL stock?

You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 103.06. Orders are usually placed near 103.06 or 103.36, while 1004 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow NOBL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NOBL stock?

Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.76 - 108.78 and current price 103.06. Many compare -1.35% and 0.94% before placing orders at 103.06 or 103.36. Explore the NOBL price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 108.78. Within 89.76 - 108.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) over the year was 89.76. Comparing it with the current 103.06 and 89.76 - 108.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOBL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NOBL stock split?

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.63, and -3.55% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
102.35 103.09
Yıllık aralık
89.76 108.78
Önceki kapanış
102.63
Açılış
102.44
Satış
103.06
Alış
103.36
Düşük
102.35
Yüksek
103.09
Hacim
1.004 K
Günlük değişim
0.42%
Aylık değişim
-1.35%
6 aylık değişim
0.94%
Yıllık değişim
-3.55%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8