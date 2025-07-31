- 개요
NOBL: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
NOBL 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 102.19이고 고가는 103.00이었습니다.
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NOBL News
자주 묻는 질문
What is NOBL stock price today?
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 102.63 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 102.63, and trading volume reached 1611. The live price chart of NOBL shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 102.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.95% and USD. View the chart live to track NOBL movements.
How to buy NOBL stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 102.63. Orders are usually placed near 102.63 or 102.93, while 1611 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow NOBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOBL stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.76 - 108.78 and current price 102.63. Many compare -1.76% and 0.52% before placing orders at 102.63 or 102.93. Explore the NOBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 108.78. Within 89.76 - 108.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) over the year was 89.76. Comparing it with the current 102.63 and 89.76 - 108.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOBL stock split?
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.63, and -3.95% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 102.63
- 시가
- 103.00
- Bid
- 102.63
- Ask
- 102.93
- 저가
- 102.19
- 고가
- 103.00
- 볼륨
- 1.611 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -1.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.95%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8