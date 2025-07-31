- Overview
NOBL: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
NOBL exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.35 and at a high of 103.09.
Follow ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NOBL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NOBL stock price today?
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 103.06 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 102.63, and trading volume reached 1004. The live price chart of NOBL shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 103.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.55% and USD. View the chart live to track NOBL movements.
How to buy NOBL stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 103.06. Orders are usually placed near 103.06 or 103.36, while 1004 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow NOBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOBL stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.76 - 108.78 and current price 103.06. Many compare -1.35% and 0.94% before placing orders at 103.06 or 103.36. Explore the NOBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 108.78. Within 89.76 - 108.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) over the year was 89.76. Comparing it with the current 103.06 and 89.76 - 108.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOBL stock split?
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.63, and -3.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 102.63
- Open
- 102.44
- Bid
- 103.06
- Ask
- 103.36
- Low
- 102.35
- High
- 103.09
- Volume
- 1.004 K
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- -1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.94%
- Year Change
- -3.55%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8