NOBL: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

103.06 USD 0.43 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NOBL exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.35 and at a high of 103.09.

Follow ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Daily Range
102.35 103.09
Year Range
89.76 108.78
Previous Close
102.63
Open
102.44
Bid
103.06
Ask
103.36
Low
102.35
High
103.09
Volume
1.004 K
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
-1.35%
6 Months Change
0.94%
Year Change
-3.55%
