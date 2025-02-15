FiyatlarBölümler
NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

35.88 USD 0.89 (2.42%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NGVC fiyatı bugün -2.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.54 aralığında işlem gördü.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
35.51 36.54
Yıllık aralık
24.99 61.22
Önceki kapanış
36.77
Açılış
36.50
Satış
35.88
Alış
36.18
Düşük
35.51
Yüksek
36.54
Hacim
250
Günlük değişim
-2.42%
Aylık değişim
-5.75%
6 aylık değişim
-9.80%
Yıllık değişim
21.54%
21 Eylül, Pazar