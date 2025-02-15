Valute / NGVC
NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc
35.88 USD 0.89 (2.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NGVC ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.51 e ad un massimo di 36.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NGVC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.51 36.54
Intervallo Annuale
24.99 61.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.77
- Apertura
- 36.50
- Bid
- 35.88
- Ask
- 36.18
- Minimo
- 35.51
- Massimo
- 36.54
- Volume
- 250
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.54%
20 settembre, sabato