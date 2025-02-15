QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NGVC
NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

35.88 USD 0.89 (2.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NGVC ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.51 e ad un massimo di 36.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.51 36.54
Intervallo Annuale
24.99 61.22
Chiusura Precedente
36.77
Apertura
36.50
Bid
35.88
Ask
36.18
Minimo
35.51
Massimo
36.54
Volume
250
Variazione giornaliera
-2.42%
Variazione Mensile
-5.75%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.80%
Variazione Annuale
21.54%
