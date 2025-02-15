CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / NGVC
Volver a Acciones

NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

36.50 USD 0.13 (0.35%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NGVC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 36.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.40.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NGVC News

Rango diario
36.44 37.40
Rango anual
24.99 61.22
Cierres anteriores
36.63
Open
36.66
Bid
36.50
Ask
36.80
Low
36.44
High
37.40
Volumen
301
Cambio diario
-0.35%
Cambio mensual
-4.12%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.25%
Cambio anual
23.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B