NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc
36.70 USD 0.20 (0.55%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NGVC para hoje mudou para 0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.43 e o mais alto foi 37.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
36.43 37.05
Faixa anual
24.99 61.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.50
- Open
- 36.92
- Bid
- 36.70
- Ask
- 37.00
- Low
- 36.43
- High
- 37.05
- Volume
- 75
- Mudança diária
- 0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.74%
- Mudança anual
- 24.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh