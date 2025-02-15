통화 / NGVC
NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc
35.88 USD 0.89 (2.42%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NGVC 환율이 오늘 -2.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.51이고 고가는 36.54이었습니다.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
35.51 36.54
년간 변동
24.99 61.22
- 이전 종가
- 36.77
- 시가
- 36.50
- Bid
- 35.88
- Ask
- 36.18
- 저가
- 35.51
- 고가
- 36.54
- 볼륨
- 250
- 일일 변동
- -2.42%
- 월 변동
- -5.75%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.54%
20 9월, 토요일