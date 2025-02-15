KurseKategorien
NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

36.77 USD 0.27 (0.74%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NGVC hat sich für heute um 0.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.05 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
35.93 37.05
Jahresspanne
24.99 61.22
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
36.50
Eröffnung
36.92
Bid
36.77
Ask
37.07
Tief
35.93
Hoch
37.05
Volumen
438
Tagesänderung
0.74%
Monatsänderung
-3.41%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.57%
Jahresänderung
24.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K