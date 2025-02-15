Währungen / NGVC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
NGVC: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc
36.77 USD 0.27 (0.74%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NGVC hat sich für heute um 0.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGVC News
- Natural Grocers Stock: Organic Growth For An Organic Food Retailer (NYSE:NGVC)
- Natural Grocers Vitamin earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Natural Grocers (NGVC) Q3 EPS Jumps 25%
- Natural Grocers declares quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp: Shares Remain On Sale Even After This Epic Surge (NASDAQ:GO)
- Celebrate a Good4u 4th of July with Picnic Deals from Natural Grocers ®
- Natural Grocers ® Invites Mission, Kansas, Customers to Celebrate Store’s 10th Anniversary June 27-29, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Invites Edmond, Oklahoma, Customers to Celebrate Store’s 10th Anniversary June 27-29, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Announces New Store in Ruidoso, N.M. with Community Meet & Greet and Hiring Event
- Natural Grocers ® Celebrates National New Mexico Day with a Special Gift and Savings, June 14-16, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Celebrates National Arkansas Day with a Special Gift and Savings, June 15-17, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Offers Father’s Day Deals and Summer Steals, June 13-15, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Celebrates National Oklahoma Day with Special Gifts and Savings, June 7-9, 2025
- Savor the Season with Natural Grocers ® Art of Grilling Event, June 6-8, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Fargo, North Dakota store, June 6-8, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Expands House Brand Organic Cheese Line With Five New Crowd-Pleasing Favorites
- Natural Grocers ® Offers Memorial Day Deals of up to 42% off, May 21-25, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Celebrates National Idaho Day with Special Gifts and Savings, May 17-19, 2025
- Natural Grocers ® Expands Research-Based Standards for Household Cleaning Products
- Bets Surge For Three Leaders Near Buy Points As Market Rally Gathers Steam
- Funds Stock Up On This Natural Grocer Near Fresh Breakout
- Albertsons Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade To 91
- Village Super Market: Shares Offer Additional Upside From Here (NASDAQ:VLGEA)
- Consumer-Focused Execution To Drive Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Higher (NYSE:NGVC)
Tagesspanne
35.93 37.05
Jahresspanne
24.99 61.22
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 36.50
- Eröffnung
- 36.92
- Bid
- 36.77
- Ask
- 37.07
- Tief
- 35.93
- Hoch
- 37.05
- Volumen
- 438
- Tagesänderung
- 0.74%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.41%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.57%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K