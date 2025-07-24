Dövizler / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1937.88 USD 7.04 (0.36%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MKL fiyatı bugün -0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1933.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1954.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
Markel Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
1933.66 1954.90
Yıllık aralık
1529.34 2075.91
- Önceki kapanış
- 1944.92
- Açılış
- 1948.10
- Satış
- 1937.88
- Alış
- 1938.18
- Düşük
- 1933.66
- Yüksek
- 1954.90
- Hacim
- 516
- Günlük değişim
- -0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.63%
- Yıllık değişim
- 23.43%
21 Eylül, Pazar