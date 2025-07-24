통화 / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1937.88 USD 7.04 (0.36%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MKL 환율이 오늘 -0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1933.66이고 고가는 1954.90이었습니다.
Markel Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MKL News
일일 변동 비율
1933.66 1954.90
년간 변동
1529.34 2075.91
- 이전 종가
- 1944.92
- 시가
- 1948.10
- Bid
- 1937.88
- Ask
- 1938.18
- 저가
- 1933.66
- 고가
- 1954.90
- 볼륨
- 516
- 일일 변동
- -0.36%
- 월 변동
- -0.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.43%
