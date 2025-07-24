QuotesSections
MKL: Markel Group Inc

1907.34 USD 19.91 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MKL exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1904.02 and at a high of 1922.07.

Follow Markel Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1904.02 1922.07
Year Range
1529.34 2075.91
Previous Close
1927.25
Open
1922.07
Bid
1907.34
Ask
1907.64
Low
1904.02
High
1922.07
Volume
203
Daily Change
-1.03%
Month Change
-2.09%
6 Months Change
2.00%
Year Change
21.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%