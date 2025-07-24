Currencies / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1907.34 USD 19.91 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MKL exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1904.02 and at a high of 1922.07.
Follow Markel Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MKL News
Daily Range
1904.02 1922.07
Year Range
1529.34 2075.91
- Previous Close
- 1927.25
- Open
- 1922.07
- Bid
- 1907.34
- Ask
- 1907.64
- Low
- 1904.02
- High
- 1922.07
- Volume
- 203
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- -2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.00%
- Year Change
- 21.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%