Moedas / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1928.20 USD 11.72 (0.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MKL para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1920.51 e o mais alto foi 1945.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Markel Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MKL Notícias
Faixa diária
1920.51 1945.41
Faixa anual
1529.34 2075.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 1916.48
- Open
- 1928.17
- Bid
- 1928.20
- Ask
- 1928.50
- Low
- 1920.51
- High
- 1945.41
- Volume
- 546
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.11%
- Mudança anual
- 22.82%
