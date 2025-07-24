QuotazioniSezioni
MKL: Markel Group Inc

1937.88 USD 7.04 (0.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MKL ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1933.66 e ad un massimo di 1954.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Markel Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1933.66 1954.90
Intervallo Annuale
1529.34 2075.91
Chiusura Precedente
1944.92
Apertura
1948.10
Bid
1937.88
Ask
1938.18
Minimo
1933.66
Massimo
1954.90
Volume
516
Variazione giornaliera
-0.36%
Variazione Mensile
-0.52%
Variazione Semestrale
3.63%
Variazione Annuale
23.43%
20 settembre, sabato