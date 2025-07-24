Valute / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1937.88 USD 7.04 (0.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MKL ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1933.66 e ad un massimo di 1954.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Markel Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1933.66 1954.90
Intervallo Annuale
1529.34 2075.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1944.92
- Apertura
- 1948.10
- Bid
- 1937.88
- Ask
- 1938.18
- Minimo
- 1933.66
- Massimo
- 1954.90
- Volume
- 516
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.43%
20 settembre, sabato