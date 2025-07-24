Divisas / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1928.20 USD 11.72 (0.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MKL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1920.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1945.41.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Markel Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MKL News
- Markel Group (MKL) Down 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Markel Taps Canada's Growth With Cyber, Tech and Fintech 360 Launch
- Markel Canada launches suite of cyber and tech insurance products
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Exxon Mobil & AbbVie
- Markel Insurance appoints Alain Paris as VP, primary casualty leader
- Hagerty Stock: Reasonably Valued With Plenty Of Growth For The Next Five Years (NYSE:HGTY)
- Aon faces lawsuit over alleged fraud in credit insurance for start-ups - FT
- Markel: Still Undervalued While Insurance Performance Is Set To Improve (NYSE:MKL)
- MKL Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- 1 Reason to Buy MKL
- Davis Opportunity Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Hagerty Q2 2025 presentation: 18% revenue growth drives increased full-year outlook
- Hagerty beats revenue estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Markel Group Inc. (MKL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Markel Group: Focus On Specialty Is Positive For The Long Term (NYSE:MKL)
- Markel's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Markel Corp stock hits all-time high at 2070.37 USD
- Markel Group (MKL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Markel earnings beat by $24.77, revenue fell short of estimates
- Markel to sell global reinsurance renewal rights to Nationwide
- Curious about Markel Group (MKL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- ITT (ITT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Rango diario
1920.51 1945.41
Rango anual
1529.34 2075.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 1916.48
- Open
- 1928.17
- Bid
- 1928.20
- Ask
- 1928.50
- Low
- 1920.51
- High
- 1945.41
- Volumen
- 500
- Cambio diario
- 0.61%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.11%
- Cambio anual
- 22.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B