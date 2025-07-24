CotizacionesSecciones
MKL: Markel Group Inc

1928.20 USD 11.72 (0.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MKL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1920.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1945.41.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Markel Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
1920.51 1945.41
Rango anual
1529.34 2075.91
Cierres anteriores
1916.48
Open
1928.17
Bid
1928.20
Ask
1928.50
Low
1920.51
High
1945.41
Volumen
500
Cambio diario
0.61%
Cambio mensual
-1.02%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.11%
Cambio anual
22.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B