MKL: Markel Group Inc
1944.92 USD 16.72 (0.87%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MKLの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1933.08の安値と1951.56の高値で取引されました。
Markel Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MKL News
1日のレンジ
1933.08 1951.56
1年のレンジ
1529.34 2075.91
- 以前の終値
- 1928.20
- 始値
- 1938.46
- 買値
- 1944.92
- 買値
- 1945.22
- 安値
- 1933.08
- 高値
- 1951.56
- 出来高
- 373
- 1日の変化
- 0.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.01%
- 1年の変化
- 23.88%
