通貨 / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc

1944.92 USD 16.72 (0.87%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MKLの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1933.08の安値と1951.56の高値で取引されました。

Markel Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
1933.08 1951.56
1年のレンジ
1529.34 2075.91
以前の終値
1928.20
始値
1938.46
買値
1944.92
買値
1945.22
安値
1933.08
高値
1951.56
出来高
373
1日の変化
0.87%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.16%
6ヶ月の変化
4.01%
1年の変化
23.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K