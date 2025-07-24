货币 / MKL
MKL: Markel Group Inc
1916.48 USD 10.77 (0.56%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MKL汇率已更改-0.56%。当日，交易品种以低点1904.02和高点1922.46进行交易。
关注Markel Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MKL新闻
- Markel Group (MKL) Down 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Markel Taps Canada's Growth With Cyber, Tech and Fintech 360 Launch
- Markel Canada launches suite of cyber and tech insurance products
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Exxon Mobil & AbbVie
- Markel Insurance appoints Alain Paris as VP, primary casualty leader
- Hagerty Stock: Reasonably Valued With Plenty Of Growth For The Next Five Years (NYSE:HGTY)
- Aon faces lawsuit over alleged fraud in credit insurance for start-ups - FT
- Markel: Still Undervalued While Insurance Performance Is Set To Improve (NYSE:MKL)
- MKL Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- 1 Reason to Buy MKL
- Davis Opportunity Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Hagerty Q2 2025 presentation: 18% revenue growth drives increased full-year outlook
- Hagerty beats revenue estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Markel Group Inc. (MKL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Markel Group: Focus On Specialty Is Positive For The Long Term (NYSE:MKL)
- Markel's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Markel Corp stock hits all-time high at 2070.37 USD
- Markel Group (MKL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Markel earnings beat by $24.77, revenue fell short of estimates
- Markel to sell global reinsurance renewal rights to Nationwide
- Curious about Markel Group (MKL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- ITT (ITT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
日范围
1904.02 1922.46
年范围
1529.34 2075.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 1927.25
- 开盘价
- 1922.07
- 卖价
- 1916.48
- 买价
- 1916.78
- 最低价
- 1904.02
- 最高价
- 1922.46
- 交易量
- 631
- 日变化
- -0.56%
- 月变化
- -1.62%
- 6个月变化
- 2.49%
- 年变化
- 22.07%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值