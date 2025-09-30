- Genel bakış
MFA-PC: MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat
MFA-PC fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.13 aralığında işlem gördü.
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MFA-PC stock price today?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock is priced at 24.07 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of MFA-PC shows these updates.
Does MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock pay dividends?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat is currently valued at 24.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PC movements.
How to buy MFA-PC stock?
You can buy MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat shares at the current price of 24.07. Orders are usually placed near 24.07 or 24.37, while 22 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MFA-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFA-PC stock?
Investing in MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat involves considering the yearly range 23.56 - 24.63 and current price 24.07. Many compare -1.96% and -1.67% before placing orders at 24.07 or 24.37. Explore the MFA-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.56 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat performance using the live chart.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PC) over the year was 23.56. Comparing it with the current 24.07 and 23.56 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFA-PC stock split?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.05
- Açılış
- 24.10
- Satış
- 24.07
- Alış
- 24.37
- Düşük
- 24.07
- Yüksek
- 24.13
- Hacim
- 22
- Günlük değişim
- 0.08%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.67%
