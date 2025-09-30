- 개요
MFA-PC: MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat
MFA-PC 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.07이고 고가는 24.13이었습니다.
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is MFA-PC stock price today?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock is priced at 24.07 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of MFA-PC shows these updates.
Does MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock pay dividends?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat is currently valued at 24.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PC movements.
How to buy MFA-PC stock?
You can buy MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat shares at the current price of 24.07. Orders are usually placed near 24.07 or 24.37, while 22 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MFA-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFA-PC stock?
Investing in MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat involves considering the yearly range 23.56 - 24.63 and current price 24.07. Many compare -1.96% and -1.67% before placing orders at 24.07 or 24.37. Explore the MFA-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.56 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat performance using the live chart.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PC) over the year was 23.56. Comparing it with the current 24.07 and 23.56 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFA-PC stock split?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.05
- 시가
- 24.10
- Bid
- 24.07
- Ask
- 24.37
- 저가
- 24.07
- 고가
- 24.13
- 볼륨
- 22
- 일일 변동
- 0.08%
- 월 변동
- -1.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.67%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.67%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4