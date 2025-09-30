시세섹션
통화 / MFA-PC
MFA-PC: MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat

24.07 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MFA-PC 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.07이고 고가는 24.13이었습니다.

MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MFA-PC stock price today?

MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock is priced at 24.07 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of MFA-PC shows these updates.

Does MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock pay dividends?

MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat is currently valued at 24.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PC movements.

How to buy MFA-PC stock?

You can buy MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat shares at the current price of 24.07. Orders are usually placed near 24.07 or 24.37, while 22 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MFA-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MFA-PC stock?

Investing in MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat involves considering the yearly range 23.56 - 24.63 and current price 24.07. Many compare -1.96% and -1.67% before placing orders at 24.07 or 24.37. Explore the MFA-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.56 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat performance using the live chart.

What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PC) over the year was 23.56. Comparing it with the current 24.07 and 23.56 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MFA-PC stock split?

MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.07 24.13
년간 변동
23.56 24.63
이전 종가
24.05
시가
24.10
Bid
24.07
Ask
24.37
저가
24.07
고가
24.13
볼륨
22
일일 변동
0.08%
월 변동
-1.96%
6개월 변동
-1.67%
년간 변동율
-1.67%
