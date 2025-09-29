- Overview
MFA-PC: MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat
MFA-PC exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.08 and at a high of 24.13.
Follow MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFA-PC stock price today?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of MFA-PC shows these updates.
Does MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat stock pay dividends?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.43% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PC movements.
How to buy MFA-PC stock?
You can buy MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 18 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow MFA-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFA-PC stock?
Investing in MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat involves considering the yearly range 23.56 - 24.63 and current price 24.13. Many compare -1.71% and -1.43% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43. Explore the MFA-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.56 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat performance using the live chart.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PC) over the year was 23.56. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 23.56 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFA-PC stock split?
MFA Financial Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -1.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.05
- Open
- 24.10
- Bid
- 24.13
- Ask
- 24.43
- Low
- 24.08
- High
- 24.13
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- -1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.43%
- Year Change
- -1.43%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
