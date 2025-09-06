KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / MDYG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MDYG: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth

91.51 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MDYG fiyatı bugün 0.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 90.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 91.79 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MDYG haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is MDYG stock price today?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock is priced at 91.51 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 91.48, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of MDYG shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth is currently valued at 91.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.59% and USD. View the chart live to track MDYG movements.

How to buy MDYG stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth shares at the current price of 91.51. Orders are usually placed near 91.51 or 91.81, while 124 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow MDYG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDYG stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth involves considering the yearly range 68.58 - 95.49 and current price 91.51. Many compare 2.02% and 15.86% before placing orders at 91.51 or 91.81. Explore the MDYG price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 95.49. Within 68.58 - 95.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) over the year was 68.58. Comparing it with the current 91.51 and 68.58 - 95.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDYG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDYG stock split?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.48, and 4.59% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
90.74 91.79
Yıllık aralık
68.58 95.49
Önceki kapanış
91.48
Açılış
91.41
Satış
91.51
Alış
91.81
Düşük
90.74
Yüksek
91.79
Hacim
124
Günlük değişim
0.03%
Aylık değişim
2.02%
6 aylık değişim
15.86%
Yıllık değişim
4.59%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8