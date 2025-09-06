- 개요
MDYG: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth
MDYG 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 91.27이고 고가는 91.81이었습니다.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is MDYG stock price today?
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock is priced at 91.48 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 91.64, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of MDYG shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth is currently valued at 91.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.56% and USD. View the chart live to track MDYG movements.
How to buy MDYG stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth shares at the current price of 91.48. Orders are usually placed near 91.48 or 91.78, while 103 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow MDYG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDYG stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth involves considering the yearly range 68.58 - 95.49 and current price 91.48. Many compare 1.98% and 15.83% before placing orders at 91.48 or 91.78. Explore the MDYG price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 95.49. Within 68.58 - 95.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) over the year was 68.58. Comparing it with the current 91.48 and 68.58 - 95.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDYG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDYG stock split?
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.64, and 4.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 91.64
- 시가
- 91.81
- Bid
- 91.48
- Ask
- 91.78
- 저가
- 91.27
- 고가
- 91.81
- 볼륨
- 103
- 일일 변동
- -0.17%
- 월 변동
- 1.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.83%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.56%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8