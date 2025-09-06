시세섹션
MDYG: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth

91.48 USD 0.16 (0.17%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MDYG 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 91.27이고 고가는 91.81이었습니다.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MDYG stock price today?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock is priced at 91.48 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 91.64, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of MDYG shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth is currently valued at 91.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.56% and USD. View the chart live to track MDYG movements.

How to buy MDYG stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth shares at the current price of 91.48. Orders are usually placed near 91.48 or 91.78, while 103 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow MDYG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDYG stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth involves considering the yearly range 68.58 - 95.49 and current price 91.48. Many compare 1.98% and 15.83% before placing orders at 91.48 or 91.78. Explore the MDYG price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 95.49. Within 68.58 - 95.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) over the year was 68.58. Comparing it with the current 91.48 and 68.58 - 95.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDYG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDYG stock split?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.64, and 4.56% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
91.27 91.81
년간 변동
68.58 95.49
이전 종가
91.64
시가
91.81
Bid
91.48
Ask
91.78
저가
91.27
고가
91.81
볼륨
103
일일 변동
-0.17%
월 변동
1.98%
6개월 변동
15.83%
년간 변동율
4.56%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8