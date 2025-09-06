QuotesSections
MDYG
MDYG: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth

91.51 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDYG exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.74 and at a high of 91.79.

Follow SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MDYG stock price today?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock is priced at 91.51 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 91.48, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of MDYG shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth is currently valued at 91.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.59% and USD. View the chart live to track MDYG movements.

How to buy MDYG stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth shares at the current price of 91.51. Orders are usually placed near 91.51 or 91.81, while 124 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow MDYG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDYG stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth involves considering the yearly range 68.58 - 95.49 and current price 91.51. Many compare 2.02% and 15.86% before placing orders at 91.51 or 91.81. Explore the MDYG price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 95.49. Within 68.58 - 95.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) over the year was 68.58. Comparing it with the current 91.51 and 68.58 - 95.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDYG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDYG stock split?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growth has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.48, and 4.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
90.74 91.79
Year Range
68.58 95.49
Previous Close
91.48
Open
91.41
Bid
91.51
Ask
91.81
Low
90.74
High
91.79
Volume
124
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
2.02%
6 Months Change
15.86%
Year Change
4.59%
