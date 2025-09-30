- Genel bakış
LXP-PC: LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe
LXP-PC fiyatı bugün 0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.43 aralığında işlem gördü.
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is LXP-PC stock price today?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock is priced at 48.43 today. It trades within 0.50%, yesterday's close was 48.19, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LXP-PC shows these updates.
Does LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock pay dividends?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe is currently valued at 48.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.62% and USD. View the chart live to track LXP-PC movements.
How to buy LXP-PC stock?
You can buy LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe shares at the current price of 48.43. Orders are usually placed near 48.43 or 48.73, while 10 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow LXP-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LXP-PC stock?
Investing in LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe involves considering the yearly range 45.73 - 48.43 and current price 48.43. Many compare 3.24% and 4.62% before placing orders at 48.43 or 48.73. Explore the LXP-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are LXP Industrial Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of LXP Industrial Trust in the past year was 48.43. Within 45.73 - 48.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are LXP Industrial Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP-PC) over the year was 45.73. Comparing it with the current 48.43 and 45.73 - 48.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LXP-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LXP-PC stock split?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.19, and 4.62% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 48.19
- Açılış
- 48.25
- Satış
- 48.43
- Alış
- 48.73
- Düşük
- 48.15
- Yüksek
- 48.43
- Hacim
- 10
- Günlük değişim
- 0.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.24%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.62%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.62%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4