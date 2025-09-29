- Overview
LXP-PC: LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe
LXP-PC exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.15 and at a high of 48.43.
Follow LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LXP-PC stock price today?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock is priced at 48.43 today. It trades within 0.50%, yesterday's close was 48.19, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LXP-PC shows these updates.
Does LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock pay dividends?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe is currently valued at 48.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.62% and USD. View the chart live to track LXP-PC movements.
How to buy LXP-PC stock?
You can buy LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe shares at the current price of 48.43. Orders are usually placed near 48.43 or 48.73, while 10 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow LXP-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LXP-PC stock?
Investing in LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe involves considering the yearly range 45.73 - 48.43 and current price 48.43. Many compare 3.24% and 4.62% before placing orders at 48.43 or 48.73. Explore the LXP-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are LXP Industrial Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of LXP Industrial Trust in the past year was 48.43. Within 45.73 - 48.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are LXP Industrial Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP-PC) over the year was 45.73. Comparing it with the current 48.43 and 45.73 - 48.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LXP-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LXP-PC stock split?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.19, and 4.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.19
- Open
- 48.25
- Bid
- 48.43
- Ask
- 48.73
- Low
- 48.15
- High
- 48.43
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 3.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.62%
- Year Change
- 4.62%
