LXP-PC: LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe
LXP-PC 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.15이고 고가는 48.43이었습니다.
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is LXP-PC stock price today?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock is priced at 48.43 today. It trades within 0.50%, yesterday's close was 48.19, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LXP-PC shows these updates.
Does LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock pay dividends?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe is currently valued at 48.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.62% and USD. View the chart live to track LXP-PC movements.
How to buy LXP-PC stock?
You can buy LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe shares at the current price of 48.43. Orders are usually placed near 48.43 or 48.73, while 10 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow LXP-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LXP-PC stock?
Investing in LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe involves considering the yearly range 45.73 - 48.43 and current price 48.43. Many compare 3.24% and 4.62% before placing orders at 48.43 or 48.73. Explore the LXP-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are LXP Industrial Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of LXP Industrial Trust in the past year was 48.43. Within 45.73 - 48.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are LXP Industrial Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP-PC) over the year was 45.73. Comparing it with the current 48.43 and 45.73 - 48.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LXP-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LXP-PC stock split?
LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.19, and 4.62% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 48.19
- 시가
- 48.25
- Bid
- 48.43
- Ask
- 48.73
- 저가
- 48.15
- 고가
- 48.43
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- 0.50%
- 월 변동
- 3.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.62%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4