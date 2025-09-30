시세섹션
통화 / LXP-PC
LXP-PC: LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe

48.43 USD 0.24 (0.50%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

LXP-PC 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.15이고 고가는 48.43이었습니다.

LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is LXP-PC stock price today?

LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock is priced at 48.43 today. It trades within 0.50%, yesterday's close was 48.19, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LXP-PC shows these updates.

Does LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe stock pay dividends?

LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe is currently valued at 48.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.62% and USD. View the chart live to track LXP-PC movements.

How to buy LXP-PC stock?

You can buy LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe shares at the current price of 48.43. Orders are usually placed near 48.43 or 48.73, while 10 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow LXP-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LXP-PC stock?

Investing in LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe involves considering the yearly range 45.73 - 48.43 and current price 48.43. Many compare 3.24% and 4.62% before placing orders at 48.43 or 48.73. Explore the LXP-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are LXP Industrial Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of LXP Industrial Trust in the past year was 48.43. Within 45.73 - 48.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe performance using the live chart.

What are LXP Industrial Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP-PC) over the year was 45.73. Comparing it with the current 48.43 and 45.73 - 48.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LXP-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LXP-PC stock split?

LXP Industrial Trust 6.5% Series C Cumulative Convertible Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.19, and 4.62% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
48.15 48.43
년간 변동
45.73 48.43
이전 종가
48.19
시가
48.25
Bid
48.43
Ask
48.73
저가
48.15
고가
48.43
볼륨
10
일일 변동
0.50%
월 변동
3.24%
6개월 변동
4.62%
년간 변동율
4.62%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4