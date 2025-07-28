KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / KRE
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

KRE: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

63.28 USD 0.29 (0.46%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KRE fiyatı bugün -0.46% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 62.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 63.89 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KRE haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is KRE stock price today?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock is priced at 63.28 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 63.57, and trading volume reached 21044. The live price chart of KRE shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is currently valued at 63.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.50% and USD. View the chart live to track KRE movements.

How to buy KRE stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares at the current price of 63.28. Orders are usually placed near 63.28 or 63.58, while 21044 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow KRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KRE stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.06 - 70.24 and current price 63.28. Many compare -2.21% and 11.86% before placing orders at 63.28 or 63.58. Explore the KRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC in the past year was 70.24. Within 47.06 - 70.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC (KRE) over the year was 47.06. Comparing it with the current 63.28 and 47.06 - 70.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KRE stock split?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.57, and 12.50% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
62.44 63.89
Yıllık aralık
47.06 70.24
Önceki kapanış
63.57
Açılış
63.62
Satış
63.28
Alış
63.58
Düşük
62.44
Yüksek
63.89
Hacim
21.044 K
Günlük değişim
-0.46%
Aylık değişim
-2.21%
6 aylık değişim
11.86%
Yıllık değişim
12.50%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8