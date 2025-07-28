- 개요
KRE: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
KRE 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.12이고 고가는 64.53이었습니다.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRE News
자주 묻는 질문
What is KRE stock price today?
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock is priced at 63.57 today. It trades within -0.97%, yesterday's close was 64.19, and trading volume reached 17966. The live price chart of KRE shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is currently valued at 63.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.01% and USD. View the chart live to track KRE movements.
How to buy KRE stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares at the current price of 63.57. Orders are usually placed near 63.57 or 63.87, while 17966 and -1.49% show market activity. Follow KRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRE stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.06 - 70.24 and current price 63.57. Many compare -1.76% and 12.37% before placing orders at 63.57 or 63.87. Explore the KRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC in the past year was 70.24. Within 47.06 - 70.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC (KRE) over the year was 47.06. Comparing it with the current 63.57 and 47.06 - 70.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRE stock split?
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.19, and 13.01% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 64.19
- 시가
- 64.53
- Bid
- 63.57
- Ask
- 63.87
- 저가
- 63.12
- 고가
- 64.53
- 볼륨
- 17.966 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.97%
- 월 변동
- -1.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.37%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.01%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8