KRE: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

63.57 USD 0.62 (0.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KRE 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.12이고 고가는 64.53이었습니다.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

KRE News

자주 묻는 질문

What is KRE stock price today?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock is priced at 63.57 today. It trades within -0.97%, yesterday's close was 64.19, and trading volume reached 17966. The live price chart of KRE shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is currently valued at 63.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.01% and USD. View the chart live to track KRE movements.

How to buy KRE stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares at the current price of 63.57. Orders are usually placed near 63.57 or 63.87, while 17966 and -1.49% show market activity. Follow KRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KRE stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.06 - 70.24 and current price 63.57. Many compare -1.76% and 12.37% before placing orders at 63.57 or 63.87. Explore the KRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC in the past year was 70.24. Within 47.06 - 70.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC (KRE) over the year was 47.06. Comparing it with the current 63.57 and 47.06 - 70.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KRE stock split?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.19, and 13.01% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
63.12 64.53
년간 변동
47.06 70.24
이전 종가
64.19
시가
64.53
Bid
63.57
Ask
63.87
저가
63.12
고가
64.53
볼륨
17.966 K
일일 변동
-0.97%
월 변동
-1.76%
6개월 변동
12.37%
년간 변동율
13.01%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8