KRE: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

63.28 USD 0.29 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KRE exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.44 and at a high of 63.89.

Follow SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KRE stock price today?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock is priced at 63.28 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 63.57, and trading volume reached 21044. The live price chart of KRE shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is currently valued at 63.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.50% and USD. View the chart live to track KRE movements.

How to buy KRE stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares at the current price of 63.28. Orders are usually placed near 63.28 or 63.58, while 21044 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow KRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KRE stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.06 - 70.24 and current price 63.28. Many compare -2.21% and 11.86% before placing orders at 63.28 or 63.58. Explore the KRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC in the past year was 70.24. Within 47.06 - 70.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC (KRE) over the year was 47.06. Comparing it with the current 63.28 and 47.06 - 70.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KRE stock split?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.57, and 12.50% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
62.44 63.89
Year Range
47.06 70.24
Previous Close
63.57
Open
63.62
Bid
63.28
Ask
63.58
Low
62.44
High
63.89
Volume
21.044 K
Daily Change
-0.46%
Month Change
-2.21%
6 Months Change
11.86%
Year Change
12.50%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8