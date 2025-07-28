- Overview
KRE: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
KRE exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.44 and at a high of 63.89.
Follow SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KRE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KRE stock price today?
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock is priced at 63.28 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 63.57, and trading volume reached 21044. The live price chart of KRE shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is currently valued at 63.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.50% and USD. View the chart live to track KRE movements.
How to buy KRE stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares at the current price of 63.28. Orders are usually placed near 63.28 or 63.58, while 21044 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow KRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRE stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.06 - 70.24 and current price 63.28. Many compare -2.21% and 11.86% before placing orders at 63.28 or 63.58. Explore the KRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC in the past year was 70.24. Within 47.06 - 70.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ESQUIRE RADIO & ELECTRONICS INC (KRE) over the year was 47.06. Comparing it with the current 63.28 and 47.06 - 70.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRE stock split?
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.57, and 12.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.57
- Open
- 63.62
- Bid
- 63.28
- Ask
- 63.58
- Low
- 62.44
- High
- 63.89
- Volume
- 21.044 K
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- -2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.86%
- Year Change
- 12.50%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8