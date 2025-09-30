KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / KKR-PD
KKR-PD: KKR & Co. Inc.

53.67 USD 0.26 (0.49%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KKR-PD fiyatı bugün 0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.92 aralığında işlem gördü.

KKR & Co. Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is KKR-PD stock price today?

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is priced at 53.67 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 53.41, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of KKR-PD shows these updates.

Does KKR & Co. Inc. stock pay dividends?

KKR & Co. Inc. is currently valued at 53.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.76% and USD. View the chart live to track KKR-PD movements.

How to buy KKR-PD stock?

You can buy KKR & Co. Inc. shares at the current price of 53.67. Orders are usually placed near 53.67 or 53.97, while 19 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow KKR-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KKR-PD stock?

Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. involves considering the yearly range 48.67 - 59.87 and current price 53.67. Many compare -0.45% and 4.76% before placing orders at 53.67 or 53.97. Explore the KKR-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 59.87. Within 48.67 - 59.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR & Co. Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR-PD) over the year was 48.67. Comparing it with the current 53.67 and 48.67 - 59.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KKR-PD stock split?

KKR & Co. Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.41, and 4.76% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
53.49 53.92
Yıllık aralık
48.67 59.87
Önceki kapanış
53.41
Açılış
53.92
Satış
53.67
Alış
53.97
Düşük
53.49
Yüksek
53.92
Hacim
19
Günlük değişim
0.49%
Aylık değişim
-0.45%
6 aylık değişim
4.76%
Yıllık değişim
4.76%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4