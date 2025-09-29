QuotesSections
KKR-PD: KKR & Co. Inc.

53.72 USD 0.31 (0.58%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KKR-PD exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.49 and at a high of 53.92.

Follow KKR & Co. Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KKR-PD stock price today?

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is priced at 53.72 today. It trades within 0.58%, yesterday's close was 53.41, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of KKR-PD shows these updates.

Does KKR & Co. Inc. stock pay dividends?

KKR & Co. Inc. is currently valued at 53.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.86% and USD. View the chart live to track KKR-PD movements.

How to buy KKR-PD stock?

You can buy KKR & Co. Inc. shares at the current price of 53.72. Orders are usually placed near 53.72 or 54.02, while 16 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow KKR-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KKR-PD stock?

Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. involves considering the yearly range 48.67 - 59.87 and current price 53.72. Many compare -0.35% and 4.86% before placing orders at 53.72 or 54.02. Explore the KKR-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 59.87. Within 48.67 - 59.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR & Co. Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR-PD) over the year was 48.67. Comparing it with the current 53.72 and 48.67 - 59.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KKR-PD stock split?

KKR & Co. Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.41, and 4.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
53.49 53.92
Year Range
48.67 59.87
Previous Close
53.41
Open
53.92
Bid
53.72
Ask
54.02
Low
53.49
High
53.92
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.58%
Month Change
-0.35%
6 Months Change
4.86%
Year Change
4.86%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev