KKR-PD: KKR & Co. Inc.

53.67 USD 0.26 (0.49%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KKR-PD 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.49이고 고가는 53.92이었습니다.

KKR & Co. Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is KKR-PD stock price today?

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is priced at 53.67 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 53.41, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of KKR-PD shows these updates.

Does KKR & Co. Inc. stock pay dividends?

KKR & Co. Inc. is currently valued at 53.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.76% and USD. View the chart live to track KKR-PD movements.

How to buy KKR-PD stock?

You can buy KKR & Co. Inc. shares at the current price of 53.67. Orders are usually placed near 53.67 or 53.97, while 19 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow KKR-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KKR-PD stock?

Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. involves considering the yearly range 48.67 - 59.87 and current price 53.67. Many compare -0.45% and 4.76% before placing orders at 53.67 or 53.97. Explore the KKR-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 59.87. Within 48.67 - 59.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR & Co. Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR-PD) over the year was 48.67. Comparing it with the current 53.67 and 48.67 - 59.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KKR-PD stock split?

KKR & Co. Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.41, and 4.76% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
53.49 53.92
년간 변동
48.67 59.87
이전 종가
53.41
시가
53.92
Bid
53.67
Ask
53.97
저가
53.49
고가
53.92
볼륨
19
일일 변동
0.49%
월 변동
-0.45%
6개월 변동
4.76%
년간 변동율
4.76%
