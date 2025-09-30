- Genel bakış
KIM-PN: Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1
KIM-PN fiyatı bugün -1.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 60.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is KIM-PN stock price today?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 60.00 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 61.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KIM-PN shows these updates.
Does Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 60.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.55% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PN movements.
How to buy KIM-PN stock?
You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 60.00. Orders are usually placed near 60.00 or 60.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KIM-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KIM-PN stock?
Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 58.51 - 61.49 and current price 60.00. Many compare -0.22% and 2.55% before placing orders at 60.00 or 60.30. Explore the KIM-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 61.49. Within 58.51 - 61.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PN) over the year was 58.51. Comparing it with the current 60.00 and 58.51 - 61.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KIM-PN stock split?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.00, and 2.55% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 61.00
- Açılış
- 60.00
- Satış
- 60.00
- Alış
- 60.30
- Düşük
- 60.00
- Yüksek
- 60.00
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- -1.64%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.55%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4