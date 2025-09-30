시세섹션
통화 / KIM-PN
주식로 돌아가기

KIM-PN: Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1

60.00 USD 1.00 (1.64%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KIM-PN 환율이 오늘 -1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.00이고 고가는 60.00이었습니다.

Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is KIM-PN stock price today?

Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 60.00 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 61.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KIM-PN shows these updates.

Does Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?

Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 60.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.55% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PN movements.

How to buy KIM-PN stock?

You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 60.00. Orders are usually placed near 60.00 or 60.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KIM-PN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KIM-PN stock?

Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 58.51 - 61.49 and current price 60.00. Many compare -0.22% and 2.55% before placing orders at 60.00 or 60.30. Explore the KIM-PN price chart live with daily changes.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 61.49. Within 58.51 - 61.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PN) over the year was 58.51. Comparing it with the current 60.00 and 58.51 - 61.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KIM-PN stock split?

Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.00, and 2.55% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
60.00 60.00
년간 변동
58.51 61.49
이전 종가
61.00
시가
60.00
Bid
60.00
Ask
60.30
저가
60.00
고가
60.00
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-1.64%
월 변동
-0.22%
6개월 변동
2.55%
년간 변동율
2.55%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4