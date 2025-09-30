- 개요
KIM-PN: Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1
KIM-PN 환율이 오늘 -1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.00이고 고가는 60.00이었습니다.
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is KIM-PN stock price today?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 60.00 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 61.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KIM-PN shows these updates.
Does Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 60.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.55% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PN movements.
How to buy KIM-PN stock?
You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 60.00. Orders are usually placed near 60.00 or 60.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KIM-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KIM-PN stock?
Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 58.51 - 61.49 and current price 60.00. Many compare -0.22% and 2.55% before placing orders at 60.00 or 60.30. Explore the KIM-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 61.49. Within 58.51 - 61.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PN) over the year was 58.51. Comparing it with the current 60.00 and 58.51 - 61.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KIM-PN stock split?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.00, and 2.55% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 61.00
- 시가
- 60.00
- Bid
- 60.00
- Ask
- 60.30
- 저가
- 60.00
- 고가
- 60.00
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- -1.64%
- 월 변동
- -0.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.55%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4