KIM-PN: Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1
KIM-PN exchange rate has changed by -1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.00 and at a high of 60.00.
Follow Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KIM-PN stock price today?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 60.00 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 61.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KIM-PN shows these updates.
Does Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 60.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.55% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PN movements.
How to buy KIM-PN stock?
You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 60.00. Orders are usually placed near 60.00 or 60.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KIM-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KIM-PN stock?
Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 58.51 - 61.49 and current price 60.00. Many compare -0.22% and 2.55% before placing orders at 60.00 or 60.30. Explore the KIM-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 61.49. Within 58.51 - 61.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PN) over the year was 58.51. Comparing it with the current 60.00 and 58.51 - 61.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KIM-PN stock split?
Kimco Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.00, and 2.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.00
- Open
- 60.00
- Bid
- 60.00
- Ask
- 60.30
- Low
- 60.00
- High
- 60.00
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.64%
- Month Change
- -0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.55%
- Year Change
- 2.55%
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
