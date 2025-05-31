KotasyonBölümler
KBWP: Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

123.67 USD 1.41 (1.15%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KBWP fiyatı bugün 1.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 122.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 123.67 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is KBWP stock price today?

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock is priced at 123.67 today. It trades within 1.15%, yesterday's close was 122.26, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of KBWP shows these updates.

Does Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF is currently valued at 123.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.05% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWP movements.

How to buy KBWP stock?

You can buy Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF shares at the current price of 123.67. Orders are usually placed near 123.67 or 123.97, while 11 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow KBWP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KBWP stock?

Investing in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.64 - 127.09 and current price 123.67. Many compare 1.83% and -0.64% before placing orders at 123.67 or 123.97. Explore the KBWP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the past year was 127.09. Within 108.64 - 127.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) over the year was 108.64. Comparing it with the current 123.67 and 108.64 - 127.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KBWP stock split?

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.26, and 7.05% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
122.87 123.67
Yıllık aralık
108.64 127.09
Önceki kapanış
122.26
Açılış
122.87
Satış
123.67
Alış
123.97
Düşük
122.87
Yüksek
123.67
Hacim
11
Günlük değişim
1.15%
Aylık değişim
1.83%
6 aylık değişim
-0.64%
Yıllık değişim
7.05%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8