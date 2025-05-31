- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
KBWP: Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
KBWP 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 121.82이고 고가는 122.29이었습니다.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KBWP News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?
- U.S. P&C Insurers Approached Peak Profitability In Stellar Q2
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- 2025 U.S. P&C Insurance Market Report Projects Stability Amid Broader Volatility
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- KBWP: New Growth Prospects Thanks To AI And Analytics (NASDAQ:KBWP)
- Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- FCTE ETF: Valuation Up, Growth Down, And Earnings Momentum Collapsed (NASDAQ:FCTE)
- U.S. Policy Implicates Rebuilding Costs
- Mark Cuban Floats Bold Healthcare Plan: 'Zero Premiums To Insurance Companies' With A Cash-Pay Revolution - iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (ARCA:IAK), Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Default Risk Rises For Most U.S. Sectors At May-End As Market Volatility Eases
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
자주 묻는 질문
What is KBWP stock price today?
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock is priced at 122.26 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 122.83, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of KBWP shows these updates.
Does Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF is currently valued at 122.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWP movements.
How to buy KBWP stock?
You can buy Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF shares at the current price of 122.26. Orders are usually placed near 122.26 or 122.56, while 14 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow KBWP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBWP stock?
Investing in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.64 - 127.09 and current price 122.26. Many compare 0.67% and -1.78% before placing orders at 122.26 or 122.56. Explore the KBWP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the past year was 127.09. Within 108.64 - 127.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) over the year was 108.64. Comparing it with the current 122.26 and 108.64 - 127.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBWP stock split?
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.83, and 5.83% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 122.83
- 시가
- 122.18
- Bid
- 122.26
- Ask
- 122.56
- 저가
- 121.82
- 고가
- 122.29
- 볼륨
- 14
- 일일 변동
- -0.46%
- 월 변동
- 0.67%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.83%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8