시세섹션
통화 / KBWP
주식로 돌아가기

KBWP: Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

122.26 USD 0.57 (0.46%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KBWP 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 121.82이고 고가는 122.29이었습니다.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KBWP News

자주 묻는 질문

What is KBWP stock price today?

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock is priced at 122.26 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 122.83, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of KBWP shows these updates.

Does Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF is currently valued at 122.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWP movements.

How to buy KBWP stock?

You can buy Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF shares at the current price of 122.26. Orders are usually placed near 122.26 or 122.56, while 14 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow KBWP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KBWP stock?

Investing in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.64 - 127.09 and current price 122.26. Many compare 0.67% and -1.78% before placing orders at 122.26 or 122.56. Explore the KBWP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the past year was 127.09. Within 108.64 - 127.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) over the year was 108.64. Comparing it with the current 122.26 and 108.64 - 127.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KBWP stock split?

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.83, and 5.83% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
121.82 122.29
년간 변동
108.64 127.09
이전 종가
122.83
시가
122.18
Bid
122.26
Ask
122.56
저가
121.82
고가
122.29
볼륨
14
일일 변동
-0.46%
월 변동
0.67%
6개월 변동
-1.78%
년간 변동율
5.83%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8