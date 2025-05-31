QuotesSections
KBWP
KBWP: Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

123.67 USD 1.41 (1.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KBWP exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.87 and at a high of 123.67.

Follow Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
122.87 123.67
Year Range
108.64 127.09
Previous Close
122.26
Open
122.87
Bid
123.67
Ask
123.97
Low
122.87
High
123.67
Volume
11
Daily Change
1.15%
Month Change
1.83%
6 Months Change
-0.64%
Year Change
7.05%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8