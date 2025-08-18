KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / JEPQ
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

JEPQ: JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

57.52 USD 0.11 (0.19%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

JEPQ fiyatı bugün 0.19% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 57.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 57.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JEPQ haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is JEPQ stock price today?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 57.52 today. It trades within 0.19%, yesterday's close was 57.41, and trading volume reached 8718. The live price chart of JEPQ shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 57.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.77% and USD. View the chart live to track JEPQ movements.

How to buy JEPQ stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 57.52. Orders are usually placed near 57.52 or 57.82, while 8718 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow JEPQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JEPQ stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.31 - 58.53 and current price 57.52. Many compare 5.39% and 12.54% before placing orders at 57.52 or 57.82. Explore the JEPQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 58.53. Within 44.31 - 58.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) over the year was 44.31. Comparing it with the current 57.52 and 44.31 - 58.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEPQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JEPQ stock split?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.41, and 5.77% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
57.34 57.53
Yıllık aralık
44.31 58.53
Önceki kapanış
57.41
Açılış
57.47
Satış
57.52
Alış
57.82
Düşük
57.34
Yüksek
57.53
Hacim
8.718 K
Günlük değişim
0.19%
Aylık değişim
5.39%
6 aylık değişim
12.54%
Yıllık değişim
5.77%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8