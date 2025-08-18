QuotesSections
JEPQ
JEPQ: JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

57.52 USD 0.11 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JEPQ exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.34 and at a high of 57.53.

Follow JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

JEPQ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JEPQ stock price today?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 57.52 today. It trades within 0.19%, yesterday's close was 57.41, and trading volume reached 8718. The live price chart of JEPQ shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 57.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.77% and USD. View the chart live to track JEPQ movements.

How to buy JEPQ stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 57.52. Orders are usually placed near 57.52 or 57.82, while 8718 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow JEPQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JEPQ stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.31 - 58.53 and current price 57.52. Many compare 5.39% and 12.54% before placing orders at 57.52 or 57.82. Explore the JEPQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 58.53. Within 44.31 - 58.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) over the year was 44.31. Comparing it with the current 57.52 and 44.31 - 58.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEPQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JEPQ stock split?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.41, and 5.77% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
57.34 57.53
Year Range
44.31 58.53
Previous Close
57.41
Open
57.47
Bid
57.52
Ask
57.82
Low
57.34
High
57.53
Volume
8.718 K
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
5.39%
6 Months Change
12.54%
Year Change
5.77%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8