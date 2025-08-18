- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JEPQ: JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JEPQ exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.34 and at a high of 57.53.
Follow JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEPQ News
- 3 Dividend-Paying ETFs to Double Up on and Buy Even if the S&P 500 Sells Off in October
- The Renaissance Of Real Estate Is Overblown, Consider IYRI Instead (BATS:IYRI)
- A $500,000 Portfolio That Prints Like $1 Million
- GPIX: You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It Too With This 8% Yield (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- What I Regret About My Dividend Investing Journey
- No Income Without Growth: Betting On QYLG Over JEPQ
- Undercovered Dozen: Applied Digital, Merck, B2Gold And More
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Retirees: 2 Covered Call ETFs For Income And Peace Of Mind
- GPIQ: This ETF Is The Clear Over JEPQ When Using Multiple Criteria
- GPIQ: Nasdaq Income, No Problem (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- GPIQ: Strong ~10% Distribution Yield Providing Steady Passive Cash Flow (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- 2 Top ETFs I Can't Wait to Buy More of in My Retirement Account This September
- QQQI: The Right Way To Play The Tech Game (NASDAQ:QQQI)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
- The Only Retirement Investing Strategy I Would Trust With My Future
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 234: $23,400 Allocated $2,493.46 In Projected Dividends
- Assessing QQA: Total Returns, Drawdowns, And Income Potential (NASDAQ:QQA)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JEPQ stock price today?
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 57.52 today. It trades within 0.19%, yesterday's close was 57.41, and trading volume reached 8718. The live price chart of JEPQ shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 57.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.77% and USD. View the chart live to track JEPQ movements.
How to buy JEPQ stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 57.52. Orders are usually placed near 57.52 or 57.82, while 8718 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow JEPQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JEPQ stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.31 - 58.53 and current price 57.52. Many compare 5.39% and 12.54% before placing orders at 57.52 or 57.82. Explore the JEPQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 58.53. Within 44.31 - 58.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) over the year was 44.31. Comparing it with the current 57.52 and 44.31 - 58.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEPQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JEPQ stock split?
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.41, and 5.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.41
- Open
- 57.47
- Bid
- 57.52
- Ask
- 57.82
- Low
- 57.34
- High
- 57.53
- Volume
- 8.718 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.54%
- Year Change
- 5.77%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8