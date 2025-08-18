시세섹션
JEPQ
JEPQ: JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

57.41 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JEPQ 환율이 오늘 0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.35이고 고가는 57.51이었습니다.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

JEPQ News

자주 묻는 질문

What is JEPQ stock price today?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 57.41 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 57.25, and trading volume reached 6888. The live price chart of JEPQ shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 57.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.57% and USD. View the chart live to track JEPQ movements.

How to buy JEPQ stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 57.41. Orders are usually placed near 57.41 or 57.71, while 6888 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow JEPQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JEPQ stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.31 - 58.53 and current price 57.41. Many compare 5.19% and 12.33% before placing orders at 57.41 or 57.71. Explore the JEPQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 58.53. Within 44.31 - 58.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) over the year was 44.31. Comparing it with the current 57.41 and 44.31 - 58.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEPQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JEPQ stock split?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.25, and 5.57% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
57.35 57.51
년간 변동
44.31 58.53
이전 종가
57.25
시가
57.46
Bid
57.41
Ask
57.71
저가
57.35
고가
57.51
볼륨
6.888 K
일일 변동
0.28%
월 변동
5.19%
6개월 변동
12.33%
년간 변동율
5.57%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8