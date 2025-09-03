Dövizler / ISRG
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
438.72 USD 2.89 (0.66%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ISRG fiyatı bugün 0.66% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 434.77 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 440.20 aralığında işlem gördü.
Intuitive Surgical Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISRG haberleri
- These 2 Growth Stocks Have Been Hammered. Time to Buy?
- Intuitive Surgical: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- You Can Beat The Market - By Breaking Some Rules
- Intuitive Surgical: The Gold Standard In Robotic Surgery (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- ISRG Stock Dips Despite Introducing Real-Time Insights on da Vinci 5
- 1 Reason Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is 1 of the Best Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy Today
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Billionaire Phillipe Laffont Sold Coatue Management's Stake in Super Micro Computer and Snapped Up This Surgical Robotics Pioneer That's Up 19,390% Since Its IPO
- What's Going On With Intuitive Surgical Stock Friday? - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- 1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Should You Buy?
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Jim Cramer: This Is The Right Time To Buy This Energy Stock - Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Ion Platform Poised for Cost Optimization: A Margin Lever for ISRG?
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Has Been Plummeting. Is It Time to Buy?
- Ladd Amy L, Intuitive Surgical director, sells $305k in shares
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical stock
- AI ‘Still Driving the Bus’ as SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Revs Up New ETF - TipRanks.com
Günlük aralık
434.77 440.20
Yıllık aralık
425.00 616.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 435.83
- Açılış
- 439.46
- Satış
- 438.72
- Alış
- 439.02
- Düşük
- 434.77
- Yüksek
- 440.20
- Hacim
- 4.585 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.66%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.77%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- -11.01%
21 Eylül, Pazar