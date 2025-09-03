Valute / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
438.72 USD 2.89 (0.66%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ISRG ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 434.77 e ad un massimo di 440.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Intuitive Surgical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
434.77 440.20
Intervallo Annuale
425.00 616.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 435.83
- Apertura
- 439.46
- Bid
- 438.72
- Ask
- 439.02
- Minimo
- 434.77
- Massimo
- 440.20
- Volume
- 4.585 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.01%
