QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ISRG
Tornare a Azioni

ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc

438.72 USD 2.89 (0.66%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ISRG ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 434.77 e ad un massimo di 440.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Intuitive Surgical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ISRG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
434.77 440.20
Intervallo Annuale
425.00 616.00
Chiusura Precedente
435.83
Apertura
439.46
Bid
438.72
Ask
439.02
Minimo
434.77
Massimo
440.20
Volume
4.585 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
-6.77%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.91%
Variazione Annuale
-11.01%
20 settembre, sabato