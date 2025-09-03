Währungen / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
435.83 USD 2.17 (0.50%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ISRG hat sich für heute um 0.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 429.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 436.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Intuitive Surgical Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ISRG News
Tagesspanne
429.80 436.33
Jahresspanne
425.00 616.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 433.66
- Eröffnung
- 435.00
- Bid
- 435.83
- Ask
- 436.13
- Tief
- 429.80
- Hoch
- 436.33
- Volumen
- 4.075 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.50%
- Monatsänderung
- -7.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.49%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.59%
