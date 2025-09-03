通貨 / ISRG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
435.83 USD 2.17 (0.50%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ISRGの今日の為替レートは、0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり429.80の安値と436.33の高値で取引されました。
Intuitive Surgical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISRG News
- You Can Beat The Market - By Breaking Some Rules
- Intuitive Surgical: The Gold Standard In Robotic Surgery (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- ISRG Stock Dips Despite Introducing Real-Time Insights on da Vinci 5
- 1 Reason Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is 1 of the Best Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy Today
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Billionaire Phillipe Laffont Sold Coatue Management's Stake in Super Micro Computer and Snapped Up This Surgical Robotics Pioneer That's Up 19,390% Since Its IPO
- What's Going On With Intuitive Surgical Stock Friday? - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- 1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Should You Buy?
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Jim Cramer: This Is The Right Time To Buy This Energy Stock - Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Ion Platform Poised for Cost Optimization: A Margin Lever for ISRG?
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Has Been Plummeting. Is It Time to Buy?
- Ladd Amy L, Intuitive Surgical director, sells $305k in shares
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical stock
- AI ‘Still Driving the Bus’ as SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Revs Up New ETF - TipRanks.com
- SoFi Launches Agentic AI ETF Amid Sector Frenzy
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
1日のレンジ
429.80 436.33
1年のレンジ
425.00 616.00
- 以前の終値
- 433.66
- 始値
- 435.00
- 買値
- 435.83
- 買値
- 436.13
- 安値
- 429.80
- 高値
- 436.33
- 出来高
- 4.075 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.49%
- 1年の変化
- -11.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K