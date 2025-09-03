クォートセクション
通貨 / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc

435.83 USD 2.17 (0.50%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ISRGの今日の為替レートは、0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり429.80の安値と436.33の高値で取引されました。

Intuitive Surgical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
429.80 436.33
1年のレンジ
425.00 616.00
以前の終値
433.66
始値
435.00
買値
435.83
買値
436.13
安値
429.80
高値
436.33
出来高
4.075 K
1日の変化
0.50%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.38%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.49%
1年の変化
-11.59%
