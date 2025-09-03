통화 / ISRG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
438.72 USD 2.89 (0.66%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ISRG 환율이 오늘 0.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 434.77이고 고가는 440.20이었습니다.
Intuitive Surgical Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISRG News
- Intuitive Surgical: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- You Can Beat The Market - By Breaking Some Rules
- Intuitive Surgical: The Gold Standard In Robotic Surgery (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- ISRG Stock Dips Despite Introducing Real-Time Insights on da Vinci 5
- 1 Reason Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is 1 of the Best Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy Today
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Billionaire Phillipe Laffont Sold Coatue Management's Stake in Super Micro Computer and Snapped Up This Surgical Robotics Pioneer That's Up 19,390% Since Its IPO
- 소파이 테크놀로지스, 2년 만에 첫 ETF 출시로 AI에 대규모 투자
- What's Going On With Intuitive Surgical Stock Friday? - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- 1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Should You Buy?
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Jim Cramer: This Is The Right Time To Buy This Energy Stock - Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Ion Platform Poised for Cost Optimization: A Margin Lever for ISRG?
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Has Been Plummeting. Is It Time to Buy?
- Ladd Amy L, Intuitive Surgical director, sells $305k in shares
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical stock
- AI ‘Still Driving the Bus’ as SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Revs Up New ETF - TipRanks.com
일일 변동 비율
434.77 440.20
년간 변동
425.00 616.00
- 이전 종가
- 435.83
- 시가
- 439.46
- Bid
- 438.72
- Ask
- 439.02
- 저가
- 434.77
- 고가
- 440.20
- 볼륨
- 4.585 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.66%
- 월 변동
- -6.77%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.01%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K