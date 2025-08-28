QuotesSections
Currencies / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc

432.98 USD 1.01 (0.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ISRG exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 429.72 and at a high of 437.17.

Follow Intuitive Surgical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
429.72 437.17
Year Range
425.00 616.00
Previous Close
433.99
Open
433.65
Bid
432.98
Ask
433.28
Low
429.72
High
437.17
Volume
2.948 K
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
-7.99%
6 Months Change
-12.07%
Year Change
-12.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%