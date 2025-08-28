Currencies / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
432.98 USD 1.01 (0.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ISRG exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 429.72 and at a high of 437.17.
Follow Intuitive Surgical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISRG News
Daily Range
429.72 437.17
Year Range
425.00 616.00
- Previous Close
- 433.99
- Open
- 433.65
- Bid
- 432.98
- Ask
- 433.28
- Low
- 429.72
- High
- 437.17
- Volume
- 2.948 K
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- -7.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.07%
- Year Change
- -12.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%