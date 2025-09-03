CotationsSections
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc

438.72 USD 2.89 (0.66%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ISRG a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 434.77 et à un maximum de 440.20.

Suivez la dynamique Intuitive Surgical Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

ISRG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
434.77 440.20
Range Annuel
425.00 616.00
Clôture Précédente
435.83
Ouverture
439.46
Bid
438.72
Ask
439.02
Plus Bas
434.77
Plus Haut
440.20
Volume
4.585 K
Changement quotidien
0.66%
Changement Mensuel
-6.77%
Changement à 6 Mois
-10.91%
Changement Annuel
-11.01%
20 septembre, samedi