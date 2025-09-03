Devises / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
438.72 USD 2.89 (0.66%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ISRG a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 434.77 et à un maximum de 440.20.
Suivez la dynamique Intuitive Surgical Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ISRG Nouvelles
Range quotidien
434.77 440.20
Range Annuel
425.00 616.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 435.83
- Ouverture
- 439.46
- Bid
- 438.72
- Ask
- 439.02
- Plus Bas
- 434.77
- Plus Haut
- 440.20
- Volume
- 4.585 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.77%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.91%
- Changement Annuel
- -11.01%
20 septembre, samedi