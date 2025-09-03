CotizacionesSecciones
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc

433.66 USD 0.84 (0.19%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ISRG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 430.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 438.79.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intuitive Surgical Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
430.76 438.79
Rango anual
425.00 616.00
Cierres anteriores
434.50
Open
434.60
Bid
433.66
Ask
433.96
Low
430.76
High
438.79
Volumen
3.492 K
Cambio diario
-0.19%
Cambio mensual
-7.84%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.93%
Cambio anual
-12.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B