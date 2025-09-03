Divisas / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
433.66 USD 0.84 (0.19%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ISRG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 430.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 438.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intuitive Surgical Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
430.76 438.79
Rango anual
425.00 616.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 434.50
- Open
- 434.60
- Bid
- 433.66
- Ask
- 433.96
- Low
- 430.76
- High
- 438.79
- Volumen
- 3.492 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.19%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.93%
- Cambio anual
- -12.03%
